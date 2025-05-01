Nationals aim to break 3-game road skid, play the Phillies

Washington Nationals (13-18, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (17-13, second in the NL East) Philadelphia; Thursday, 6:45…

Washington Nationals (13-18, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (17-13, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Brad Lord (0-3, 4.67 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Phillies: Taijuan Walker (1-2, 2.78 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -170, Nationals +143; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals will look to stop their three-game road skid in a matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Philadelphia is 17-13 overall and 11-4 at home. The Phillies have an 8-0 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Washington has a 4-11 record on the road and a 13-18 record overall. The Nationals have a 9-5 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Thursday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Phillies have a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber has two doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Phillies. Trea Turner is 16-for-41 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

Keibert Ruiz has four doubles and two home runs for the Nationals. Nathaniel Lowe is 8-for-39 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .270 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Nationals: 4-6, .262 batting average, 5.47 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Brandon Marsh: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (back)

Nationals: Paul DeJong: 10-Day IL (face), Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (biceps), Michael Soroka: 15-Day IL (biceps), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (forearm), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andres Chaparro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

