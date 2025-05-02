Hunter Greene strikes out 12 as Reds beat Nationals 6-1

Hunter Greene struck out 12, the second-highest total of his big league career, while allowing two hits over six innings and leading the Cincinnati Reds over the Washington Nationals 6-1 on Friday night.

Tyler Stephenson hit a two-run double in his season debut after recovering from a left oblique strain sustained during spring training.

Greene (4-2) averaged 99 mph with his fastball and got 21 swings and misses among 114 pitches — four more than any other major league pitcher had thrown in a game this season.

He started 16 of 22 batters with strikes and threw 83 strikes in all, lowering his ERA to 2.53. He walked two.

Greene’s only game with more strikeouts was when he fanned 14 against Minnesota on Sept. 20, 2023.

Reds pitchers matched their season high with 17 strikeouts, which set a season high for Nationals batters.

Santiago Espinal hit a two-run double in the first, Matt McLain grounded into a run-scoring forceout in the second and Stephenson doubled for a 5-0 lead in the third off Mitchell Parker (3-2), who allowed four hits and four walks in four innings. All four batters he walked came around to score.

Josh Bell homered on a fastball in the fifth, his fifth home run this season.

After a 1-hour, 51-minute rain delay at the start, Elly De La Cruz walked in the first and extended his on-base streak to 21 games.

Key moment

CJ Abrams hit a line drive off of Greene for the Nationals’ first hit in the third.

Key stat

Greene struck out five of his last six batters and every Nationals’ hitter at least once.

Up next

Nationals RHP Trevor Williams (1-30, 5.70) and Reds LHP Nick Lodolo (3-2, 2.25) start Saturday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

