Giants look to break road slide, take on the Nationals

San Francisco Giants (29-21, second in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (23-27, fourth in the NL East) Washington; Friday,…

San Francisco Giants (29-21, second in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (23-27, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Landen Roupp (2-3, 4.30 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (2-4, 3.67 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -111, Nationals -108; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will look to stop a three-game road slide when they visit the Washington Nationals.

Washington is 23-27 overall and 12-12 in home games. The Nationals have a 16-6 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

San Francisco is 29-21 overall and 12-12 in road games. The Giants have an 11-3 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Wood has 12 home runs, 30 walks and 33 RBIs while hitting .291 for the Nationals. C.J. Abrams is 14 for 41 with two doubles, four home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

Jung Hoo Lee has 14 doubles, two triples and six home runs for the Giants. Heliot Ramos is 15 for 37 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 6-4, .255 batting average, 4.39 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Giants: 5-5, .255 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Dylan Crews: 10-Day IL (back), Jacob Young: day-to-day (shoulder), Amed Rosario: day-to-day (leg), Paul DeJong: 10-Day IL (face), Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (biceps), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andres Chaparro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Jerar Encarnacion: 60-Day IL (finger), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.