Giants bring 1-0 series lead over Nationals into game 2

San Francisco Giants (30-21, second in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (23-28, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Kyle Harrison (0-0, 3.38 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Nationals: Jake Irvin (3-1, 3.88 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -141, Nationals +119; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants face the Washington Nationals with a 1-0 series lead.

Washington is 23-28 overall and 12-13 at home. The Nationals have an 18-8 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

San Francisco is 30-21 overall and 13-12 in road games. The Giants rank seventh in the NL with 53 total home runs, averaging 1.0 per game.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Abrams has nine doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 19 RBIs while hitting .303 for the Nationals. James Wood is 12 for 36 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Wilmer Flores ranks sixth on the Giants with 12 extra base hits (two doubles and 10 home runs). Heliot Ramos is 14 for 40 with a double, two home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 6-4, .255 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Giants: 6-4, .254 batting average, 2.77 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: MacKenzie Gore: day-to-day (leg), Jacob Young: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Crews: 10-Day IL (back), Amed Rosario: day-to-day (leg), Paul DeJong: 10-Day IL (face), Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (biceps), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andres Chaparro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Jerar Encarnacion: 60-Day IL (finger), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

