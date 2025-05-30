Garcia leads Nationals against the Diamondbacks after 4-hit game

Washington Nationals (26-30, fourth in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (27-29, fourth in the NL West) Phoenix; Friday, 9:40…

Washington Nationals (26-30, fourth in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (27-29, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Jake Irvin (4-1, 3.42 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (5-2, 3.52 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -221, Nationals +182; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals take on the Arizona Diamondbacks after Luis Garcia had four hits on Thursday in a 9-3 win over the Mariners.

Arizona has a 14-15 record at home and a 27-29 record overall. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .445 slugging percentage to rank third in the NL.

Washington has a 26-30 record overall and a 13-16 record in road games. The Nationals have gone 21-8 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin Carroll leads the Diamondbacks with 16 home runs while slugging .560. Gabriel Moreno is 14 for 36 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

James Wood leads the Nationals with 15 home runs while slugging .571. Garcia is 13 for 37 with five doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .241 batting average, 4.39 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Nationals: 7-3, .265 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Jacob Young: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Crews: 10-Day IL (back), Paul DeJong: 10-Day IL (face), Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (biceps), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

