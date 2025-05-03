Live Radio
Home » Washington Nationals » Cincinnati Reds and Washington…

Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals meet in game 2 of series

The Associated Press

May 3, 2025, 4:06 AM

Washington Nationals (14-19, fourth in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (18-15, second in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Trevor Williams (1-3, 5.70 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Reds: Nick Lodolo (3-2, 2.25 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -186, Nationals +155; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Washington Nationals with a 1-0 series lead.

Cincinnati has an 18-15 record overall and a 9-8 record in home games. The Reds have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .393.

Washington is 14-19 overall and 5-12 on the road. The Nationals have a 5-14 record in games when they have given up a home run.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gavin Lux has eight doubles and a home run for the Reds. Austin Hays is 15-for-39 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Keibert Ruiz leads the Nationals with a .291 batting average, and has four doubles, two home runs, seven walks and 13 RBI. C.J. Abrams is 12-for-38 with four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 7-3, .259 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Nationals: 4-6, .231 batting average, 5.99 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (back), Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carson Spiers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (back), Samuel Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rhett Lowder: 15-Day IL (forearm), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Paul DeJong: 10-Day IL (face), Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (biceps), Michael Soroka: 15-Day IL (biceps), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (forearm), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andres Chaparro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up