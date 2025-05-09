Cardinals visit the Nationals to begin 3-game series

St. Louis Cardinals (19-19, third in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (17-21, fourth in the NL East) Washington; Friday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (19-19, third in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (17-21, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Erick Fedde (2-3, 4.78 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Nationals: Mitchell Parker (3-2, 3.48 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -115, Cardinals -104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals start a three-game series at home against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday.

Washington has a 17-21 record overall and a 10-9 record in home games. The Nationals have an 8-5 record in games decided by one run.

St. Louis has gone 4-13 in road games and 19-19 overall. The Cardinals have the seventh-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .334.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Wood has 10 doubles and 10 home runs for the Nationals. C.J. Abrams is 14 for 39 with three doubles, a triple and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

Lars Nootbaar has eight doubles and five home runs for the Cardinals. Masyn Winn is 11 for 35 with six doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .254 batting average, 7.53 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Cardinals: 7-3, .245 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Paul DeJong: 10-Day IL (face), Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (biceps), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (forearm), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andres Chaparro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Nolan Arenado: day-to-day (back), Ivan Herrera: 10-Day IL (foot), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.