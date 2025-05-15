Braves are facing surplus of starters as Smith-Shawver emerges and Strider is ready to come off IL

ATLANTA (AP) — AJ Smith-Shawver is breaking out as an emerging force in the Atlanta Braves’ rotation. That rotation soon…

That rotation soon will receive another boost, as Spencer Strider is ready to come off the injured list.

After Smith-Shawver allowed only two hits and no earned runs in six innings in the Braves’ 5-2 win over the Washington Nationals on Thursday, manager Brian Snitker said Strider would return to the rotation when Atlanta plays at Washington next week.

“We’re not sure which game,” Snitker said.

Snitker didn’t say how the Braves would create a spot for Strider, who threw a five-inning simulated game at Truist Park on Wednesday. The right-hander was placed on the 15-day injured list on April 21 after straining his right hamstring.

The hamstring injury came after Strider had completed his comeback from UCL internal brace surgery on his right elbow on April 12, 2024. He was an All-Star in 2023, when he finished fourth in the NL Cy Young Award voting after going 20-5 with a 3.86 ERA and a major league-best 281 strikeouts.

Strider pitched five innings in a 3-1 loss at Toronto on April 16 in his first game back from the surgery. Then his comeback was put on hold, thanks to the hamstring injury.

Smith-Shawver, 22, has been dominant since his recall from Triple-A Gwinnett on April 29. Though it’s not clear how the Braves will make room for Strider, Smith-Shawver has made a strong case that he ranks as one of the team’s top starters.

“For me, it’s really just been trusting my stuff,” Smith-Shawver said Thursday.

“I don’t know if it’s more belief or just getting more comfortable with more reps.”

Smith-Shawver (3-2) has allowed one earned run in 19 2/3 innings over his last three starts, leaving his ERA at 2.33. The right-hander took a no-hitter into the eighth inning of a 4-0 win over Cincinnati on May 5. Snitker said Thursday’s start, which included six strikeouts, “might have been better.”

“Very impressive right there,” Snitker said. “He came out of the shoot firing, boy.”

Smith-Shawver has won his last three decisions and is a big reason the Braves (22-22) returned to .500 for the second time in three days after losing their first seven games to open the season.

The rotation has also included 2024 NL Cy Young winner Chris Sale, Spencer Schwellenbach, Grant Holmes and Bryce Elder. Following Thursday’s game, Elder was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Right-hander Reynaldo López was shut down for 12 weeks last month following surgery on his inflamed right shoulder but could return in the second half of the season.

Snitker said a six-man rotation is “not feasible” when the team has off days.

Smith-Shawver says he knows the team could face a surplus of starting pitchers.

“Those decisions are always tough,” he said, adding he’s just focusing on each opportunity.

“When they tell you to throw the ball, you throw the ball and enjoy it.”

