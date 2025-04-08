Wood has 2 homers, 5 RBIs as Nats win their first home series victory over Dodgers since 2014

WASHINGTON (AP) — James Wood homered twice and matched a career high with five RBIs, leading the Washington Nationals over…

WASHINGTON (AP) — James Wood homered twice and matched a career high with five RBIs, leading the Washington Nationals over the Dodgers 8-2 on Tuesday night for their fourth consecutive victory and their first home series win over Los Angeles since 2014.

Los Angeles lost four of five following an 8-0 start. Shohei Ohtani was 1 for 5 with a ninth-inning single.

Wood hit a two-run homer off Justin Wrobleski (0-1) in the first, drew a bases-loaded walk in a three-run second and hit another two-run shot in the fourth for an 8-0 lead.

Wood, who also went deep in Monday’s series opener, had the second two-homer game of his big league career. The first was Sept. 15 against Miami.

Wrobleski started in place of two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell, who went on the injured list Sunday with shoulder inflammation. Wrobleski allowed eight runs in five innings.

Washington’s Brad Lord, a 25-year-old right-hander, allowed two hits and two walks in three-plus scoreless innings in his first major league start. He struck out Ohtani swinging for two of his four strikeouts.

TIGERS 5, YANKEES 0

DETROIT (AP) — Tarik Skubal allowed four hits over six innings, Spencer Torkelson hit the first of three homers in the fourth inning off Carlos Carrasco and Detroit extended its winning streak to five, beating New York and dealing the Yankees their first shutout loss this season.

Skubal (1-2), the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner, struck out six and walked none, lowering his ERA from 5.91 to 3.78. He allowed singles to Paul Goldschmidt and Ben Rice starting the game, then retired 16 straight batters. He escaped the first-inning trouble when he struck out AL MVP Aaron Judge, retired Jazz Chisholm Jr. on a groundout and threw a called third strike past Anthony Volpe.

Brant Hurter finished a six-hitter for his second save in a game that took 2 hours, 4 minutes.

Zach McKinstry and Dillon Dingler added consecutive homers in the fourth against Carrasco (1-1), who has a 7.71 ERA, and Kerry Carpenter homered off Ryan Yarbrough in the fifth.

New York has lost three straight games and has scored just two runs in the first two games of the series, shifted to daytime because of cold weather. The game started with a 34-degree temperature and 28-degree wind chill.

Goldschmidt had three hits and is batting .381.

GUARDIANS 1, WHITE SOX 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — Nolan Jones drew a bases-loaded walk from Mike Clevinger in the ninth inning, and Cleveland won its home opener over Chicago.

Carlos Santana reached on an infield single off first baseman Andrew Vaughn’s glove starting the ninth for his second hit of the game. Kyle Manzardo and Jhonkensy Noel walked against Clevinger (0-2), Jones hit a 3-1 pitch just to the foul side of the right-field pole, then took a fastball low.

Cleveland, which had just three hits, got its 13th walk-off win in a home opener, its first since 2017 against the White Sox. It was the second game-ending RBI for Jones after his home run for Colorado against San Diego on June 11, 2023.

Emmanuel Clase (2-0) pitched a hitless ninth, finishing a two-hitter.

Chicago’s Shane Smith, a 25-year-old right-hander making his second major league appearance, didn’t allow a hit until José Ramírez’s slow-rolling infield single down the third-base line with two outs in the sixth. he allowed two hits in six innings.

METS 10, MARLINS 5

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso drove in four runs, Francisco Lindor hit a leadoff homer and the Mets beat Miami.

Clay Holmes (1-1) struck out a career-high 10 in 5 1/3 innings for his first win with the Mets and second as a major league starter. Brandon Nimmo broke a fifth-inning tie with a two-run double, and Starling Marte blooped a two-run single.

Juan Soto had two singles and scored twice, including on Alonso’s wind-aided RBI double that eluded Kyle Stowers in shallow right field. The temperature at first pitch, moved up three hours Monday to 4:10 p.m. because of a harsh weather forecast, was 43 degrees at blustery Citi Field.

Derek Hill hit a two-run homer for the Marlins and made an incredible diving catch on the left-center warning track to save three runs. Liam Hicks had three RBIs.

CARDINALS 5, PIRATES 3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh ace Paul Skenes was knocked around by St. Louis, allowing a career-high five runs in a loss at frigid PNC Park.

Skenes (1-1), who was electric in his first two starts this season, was spotty this time around. The 22-year-old reigning National League Rookie of the Year allowed six hits with a walk and seven strikeouts as his ERA more than doubled from 1.46 to 3.44.

Victor Scott II had two hits, including a two-run triple off Skenes in the third. Brendan Donovan had two hits for St. Louis and followed Scott’s first-career three-base hit with an RBI single that put the Cardinals up 3-0.

Sonny Gray (2-0) breezed through five innings for St. Louis, surrendering just one run and three hits. Gray’s only mistake came on a sinker to Bryan Reynolds in the fourth that the designated hitter sent into the right-field seats for his second homer this season.

BLUE JAYS 6, RED SOX 1

BOSTON (AP) — George Springer homered through a cold and gusting wind, and Easton Lucas pitched another 5 1/3 scoreless innings to maintain a perfect 0.00 ERA and lead Toronto to a victory over Boston.

One night after going 4 for 4 with three RBIs, Springer broke a scoreless, sixth-inning tie with a 404-foot homer to the flagpole in center field. Tyler Heineman and Bo Bichette added singles in the four-run inning, when Toronto also took advantage of two walks and two errors to chase Garrett Crochet.

Lucas (2-0), a well-traveled reliever who pitched five scoreless innings in his first career start against Texas on Wednesday, shut Boston down on three hits and a walk, striking out eight.

Crochet (1-1) gave up four runs — just one earned — on five hits and four walks while striking out five in 5 2/3 innings.

BRAVES 7, PHILLIES 5

ATLANTA (AP) — Sean Murphy homered and drove in four runs in his return from a rib injury, and Atlanta beat Philadelphia.

Austin Riley hit two doubles for Atlanta, including a tiebreaking shot to the wall in right-center in the seventh inning. Jarred Kelenic walked three times and scored two runs.

Riley’s second double of the night drove in Marcell Ozuna, who walked and moved to second on a wild pitch by Orion Kerkering (1-1).

Kyle Schwarber homered and drove in three runs for Philadelphia.

ANGELS 4, RAYS 3

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Luis Rengifo drove in the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth inning and Kenley Jansen got in and out of trouble in the bottom half for his third save as Los Angeles rallied to beat Tampa Bay.

Logan O’Hoppe got the rally started with a one-out, pinch-hit single. Kevin Newman pinch ran after O’Hoppe moved to second on a ground out and Newman scored on Rengifo’s single to center.

Jansen surrendered singles to Jake Mangum and Taylor Walls, who both stole bases to put runners on second and third with nobody out. Mangum was thrown out at home trying to score on a grounder to Rengifo at third. Jansen struck out Brandon Lowe and José Caballero to end the game.

