Washington Nationals host the New York Mets Sunday

The Associated Press

April 27, 2025, 4:02 AM

New York Mets (19-8, first in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (12-15, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Tylor Megill (3-2, 1.09 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Nationals: Mitchell Parker (3-1, 1.39 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -148, Nationals +124; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals take on the New York Mets on Sunday.

Washington has gone 8-6 at home and 12-15 overall. The Nationals have gone 5-11 in games when they have allowed a home run.

New York is 7-7 in road games and 19-8 overall. The Mets have hit 25 total home runs to rank ninth in the NL.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Wood leads the Nationals with eight home runs while slugging .545. Dylan Crews is 14-for-38 with a double, a triple, three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Peter Morgan Alonso has 11 doubles, a triple and six home runs for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 18-for-41 with four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .242 batting average, 3.52 ERA, even run differential

Mets: 8-2, .266 batting average, 2.39 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Paul Sterling DeJong: 10-Day IL (face), Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (biceps), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (biceps), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (forearm), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andres Chaparro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Alex Jordan Minter: day-to-day (tricep), Edwin Orlando Diaz: day-to-day (hip), Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (shin), Paul Cady Blackburn: 15-Day IL (knee), Ronny Mauricio: 10-Day IL (knee), Sean Manaea: 15-Day IL (oblique), Frankie Montas: 15-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

