Senzatela gets first win since 2022, Rockies beat Nats, 3-1

DENVER (AP) — Antonio Senzatela pitched six strong inning to get his first win in nearly three years, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Washington Nationals 3-1 in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday night to snap their eight-game losing streak.

Washington won the opener of the split doubleheader, 3-2.

Senzatela (1-3), who missed 16 months from May 2023-September 2024 due to a torn ACL and Tommy John surgery, got his first win since June 19, 2022. Sunday night was his eighth start since his return last fall.

He gave up a run on Nathaniel Lowe’s RBI single in the first, one of three hits for Lowe, but scattered five hits before leaving.

Mickey Moniak’s two-run triple in the fourth inning gave Colorado the lead and Nick Martini’s pinch-hit groundout drove in Jordan Beck in the eighth made it a two-run game.

Nationals rookie Brad Lord (0-2) allowed two runs on five hits in four innings.

Tyler Kinley picked up his first save.

Key moment

After Colorado took the lead in the fourth, Jacob Young led off the fifth with a single and went to second on a sacrifice bunt. Wood hit a looping liner down the left-field line, and Beck made a sliding catch to save a run.

Key stats

Reliever Zach Agnos made his major league debut when he took the mound in the eighth inning. He is the fourth Rockies player to make his big league debut in the last two weeks and second in five days. Chase Dollander, Zac Veen and Braxton Fulford also appeared in their first major league games for Colorado.

Up next

The Nationals head home for the first time since April 9th, with RHP Mitchell Parker (2-1, 1.85 ERA) opening a three-game series against Baltimore on Tuesday night. RHP Ryan Feltner (0-1, 4.82) will take the mound when the Rockies begin a three-game series at Kansas City on Tuesday night.

