Rockies look to end slide in matchup with the Nationals

The Associated Press

April 20, 2025, 4:04 AM

Washington Nationals (8-12, fourth in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (3-16, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Jake Irvin (1-0, 3.91 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (0-3, 4.88 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -111, Rockies -108; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies look to end their seven-game skid when they play the Washington Nationals.

Colorado has a 2-5 record at home and a 3-16 record overall. The Rockies are 1-14 in games when they have given up a home run.

Washington has a 3-8 record on the road and an 8-12 record overall. The Nationals have the ninth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .307.

The matchup Sunday is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mickey Moniak has two doubles, two triples, three home runs and seven RBI for the Rockies. Brenton Doyle is 12-for-37 with three doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

James Wood has three doubles and seven home runs for the Nationals. Keibert Ruiz is 12-for-40 with a double over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 1-9, .202 batting average, 6.64 ERA, outscored by 40 runs

Nationals: 4-6, .230 batting average, 6.04 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Austin Gomber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ezequiel Tovar: 10-Day IL (hip), Tyler Freeman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brenton Doyle: day-to-day (quadricep), Kristopher Lee Bryant: 10-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (wrist)

Nationals: Paul Sterling DeJong: 10-Day IL (face), Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (biceps), C.J. Abrams: 10-Day IL (hip), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (biceps), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (forearm), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Brzykcy: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Andres Chaparro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

