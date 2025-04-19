Rockies come into matchup against the Nationals on losing streak

Washington Nationals (7-12, fourth in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (3-15, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Saturday, 4:10…

Washington Nationals (7-12, fourth in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (3-15, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (1-2, 3.52 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Rockies: Chase Dollander (1-1, 5.06 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -134, Rockies +113; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies come into a matchup with the Washington Nationals after losing six games in a row.

Colorado has a 3-15 record overall and a 2-4 record in home games. The Rockies have a 2-1 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Washington is 7-12 overall and 2-8 on the road. The Nationals have a 5-0 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Farmer has four walks and six RBI while hitting .345 for the Rockies. Brenton Doyle is 15-for-41 with three doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

James Wood leads the Nationals with nine extra base hits (three doubles and six home runs). C.J. Abrams is 7-for-24 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .220 batting average, 6.21 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

Nationals: 4-6, .226 batting average, 5.29 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Tyler Freeman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brenton Doyle: day-to-day (quadricep), Kristopher Lee Bryant: 10-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Gomber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (wrist)

Nationals: Paul Sterling DeJong: 10-Day IL (face), Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (biceps), C.J. Abrams: 10-Day IL (hip), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (biceps), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (forearm), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Brzykcy: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Andres Chaparro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.