Rockies aim to end 6-game losing streak, play the Nationals

Washington Nationals (7-12, fourth in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (3-15, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Friday, 8:40…

Washington Nationals (7-12, fourth in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (3-15, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (1-2, 3.52 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Rockies: Chase Dollander (1-1, 5.06 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -135, Rockies +114; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies aim to end a six-game losing streak when they take on the Washington Nationals.

Colorado has a 3-15 record overall and a 2-4 record in home games. The Rockies are 2-1 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Washington has a 7-12 record overall and a 2-8 record in road games. Nationals hitters are batting a collective .226, which ranks 10th in the NL.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brenton Doyle has three doubles and three home runs while hitting .315 for the Rockies. Mike Toglia is 7-for-37 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

James Wood has three doubles, six home runs and 13 RBI for the Nationals. C.J. Abrams is 7-for-24 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .220 batting average, 6.21 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

Nationals: 4-6, .226 batting average, 5.29 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Brenton Doyle: day-to-day (quadricep), Kristopher Lee Bryant: 10-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Freeman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Austin Gomber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (wrist)

Nationals: Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (biceps), Paul Sterling DeJong: 10-Day IL (face), C.J. Abrams: 10-Day IL (hip), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (biceps), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (forearm), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Brzykcy: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Andres Chaparro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.