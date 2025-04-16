Live Radio
Pittsburgh Pirates square off against the Washington Nationals Wednesday

The Associated Press

April 16, 2025, 4:04 AM

Washington Nationals (7-10, fourth in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (6-12, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Mitchell Parker (2-0, 1.96 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Pirates: Bailey Falter (0-2, 7.20 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -113, Nationals -106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates play the Washington Nationals on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh has a 4-4 record at home and a 6-12 record overall. The Pirates have the eighth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.19.

Washington has a 2-6 record on the road and a 7-10 record overall. The Nationals have gone 3-8 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isiah Kiner-Falefa leads the Pirates with a .250 batting average, and has a double, a triple, five walks and five RBI. Bryan Reynolds is 9-for-40 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Nate Lowe has four doubles and three home runs for the Nationals. James Wood is 9-for-35 with two doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .187 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Nationals: 6-4, .247 batting average, 5.17 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Pirates: Endy Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (finger), Joey Bart: day-to-day (back), Jared Triolo: 10-Day IL (back), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (knee), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Gonzales: 10-Day IL (ankle), Spencer Horwitz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Paul DeJong: day-to-day (face), Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (ulnar), C.J. Abrams: 10-Day IL (hip), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (biceps), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (forearm), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Brzykcy: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Andres Chaparro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

