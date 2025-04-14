Live Radio
Pirates play the Nationals in first of 4-game series

The Associated Press

April 14, 2025, 4:04 AM

Washington Nationals (6-9, fourth in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (5-11, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Brad Lord (0-0, 1.80 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, four strikeouts); Pirates: Paul Skenes (1-1, 3.44 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -219, Nationals +181; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates begin a four-game series at home against the Washington Nationals on Monday.

Pittsburgh is 5-11 overall and 3-3 in home games. The Pirates have the 10th-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.40.

Washington has a 6-9 record overall and a 1-5 record on the road. The Nationals have a 3-1 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Monday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oneil Cruz has a double and two home runs while hitting .195 for the Pirates. Bryan Reynolds is 9-for-41 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

James Wood has three doubles and five home runs for the Nationals. Keibert Ruiz is 13-for-37 with a double and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .180 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Nationals: 5-5, .248 batting average, 5.07 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Pirates: Joey Bart: day-to-day (back), Jared Triolo: 10-Day IL (back), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (knee), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Gonzales: 10-Day IL (ankle), Spencer Horwitz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (ulnar), C.J. Abrams: 10-Day IL (hip), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (biceps), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (forearm), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Brzykcy: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Andres Chaparro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

