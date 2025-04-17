Live Radio
Pirates bring 2-1 series advantage over Nationals into game 4

The Associated Press

April 17, 2025, 4:01 AM

Washington Nationals (7-11, fourth in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (7-12, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Trevor Williams (1-1, 7.36 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Pirates: Andrew Heaney (0-1, 3.00 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -127, Nationals +108; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates lead 2-1 in a four-game series with the Washington Nationals.

Pittsburgh has gone 5-4 in home games and 7-12 overall. The Pirates are 4-0 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Washington is 2-7 on the road and 7-11 overall. The Nationals have gone 3-9 in games when they have allowed a home run.

The teams meet Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oneil Cruz ranks second on the Pirates with five extra base hits (two doubles and three home runs). Henry Davis is 3-for-17 with a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

James Wood has three doubles and six home runs while hitting .242 for the Nationals. C.J. Abrams is 8-for-28 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .198 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Nationals: 5-5, .239 batting average, 5.55 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Endy Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (finger), Joey Bart: day-to-day (back), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (knee), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Gonzales: 10-Day IL (ankle), Spencer Horwitz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (biceps), Paul DeJong: 10-Day IL (face), C.J. Abrams: 10-Day IL (hip), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (biceps), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (forearm), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Brzykcy: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Andres Chaparro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

