Phillies begin 3-game series with the Nationals

Washington Nationals (13-16, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (15-13, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (2-3, 3.34 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (2-1, 3.62 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -193, Nationals +161; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the Washington Nationals to open a three-game series.

Philadelphia is 15-13 overall and 9-4 at home. The Phillies have the third-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .338.

Washington has a 13-16 record overall and a 4-9 record in road games. The Nationals have a 5-12 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Tuesday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryson Stott has four doubles, two triples, two home runs and 14 RBI for the Phillies. Max Kepler is 10-for-36 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Keibert Ruiz has a .309 batting average to lead the Nationals, and has four doubles and two home runs. Dylan Crews is 14-for-39 with four home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .266 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Nationals: 6-4, .268 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez: day-to-day (forearm), Brandon Marsh: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (back)

Nationals: Paul Sterling DeJong: 10-Day IL (face), Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (biceps), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (biceps), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (forearm), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andres Chaparro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

