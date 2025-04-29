Live Radio
Home » Washington Nationals » Phillies begin 3-game series…

Phillies begin 3-game series with the Nationals

The Associated Press

April 29, 2025, 4:03 AM

Washington Nationals (13-16, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (15-13, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (2-3, 3.34 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (2-1, 3.62 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -193, Nationals +161; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the Washington Nationals to open a three-game series.

Philadelphia is 15-13 overall and 9-4 at home. The Phillies have the third-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .338.

Washington has a 13-16 record overall and a 4-9 record in road games. The Nationals have a 5-12 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Tuesday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryson Stott has four doubles, two triples, two home runs and 14 RBI for the Phillies. Max Kepler is 10-for-36 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Keibert Ruiz has a .309 batting average to lead the Nationals, and has four doubles and two home runs. Dylan Crews is 14-for-39 with four home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .266 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Nationals: 6-4, .268 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez: day-to-day (forearm), Brandon Marsh: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (back)

Nationals: Paul Sterling DeJong: 10-Day IL (face), Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (biceps), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (biceps), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (forearm), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andres Chaparro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up