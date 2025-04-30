Nationals take on the Phillies after Abrams’ 4-hit game

Washington Nationals (13-17, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (16-13, second in the NL East) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:45…

Washington Nationals (13-17, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (16-13, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Jake Irvin (2-0, 3.19 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (2-1, 3.42 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -234, Nationals +193; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals take on the Philadelphia Phillies after C.J. Abrams had four hits on Tuesday in a 7-6 loss to the Phillies.

Philadelphia has a 16-13 record overall and a 10-4 record at home. Phillies pitchers have a collective 4.08 ERA, which ranks sixth in the NL.

Washington has a 4-10 record in road games and a 13-17 record overall. Nationals hitters have a collective .395 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the NL.

The teams meet Wednesday for the fifth time this season. The Phillies are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber has two doubles, a triple and eight home runs while hitting .243 for the Phillies. Bryson Stott is 12-for-37 with a double, a triple and a home run over the past 10 games.

James Wood has nine home runs, 18 walks and 21 RBI while hitting .257 for the Nationals. Luis Garcia is 12-for-34 with a double, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .268 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Nationals: 5-5, .265 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Brandon Marsh: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (back)

Nationals: Paul DeJong: 10-Day IL (face), Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (biceps), Michael Soroka: 15-Day IL (biceps), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (forearm), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andres Chaparro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.