Nationals take on the Marlins looking to end road losing streak

Washington Nationals (5-7, fourth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (6-6, third in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Mitchell Parker (2-0, 0.73 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Marlins: Cal Quantrill (1-1, 6.00 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, six strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -124, Marlins +105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals will attempt to end a three-game road skid when they visit the Miami Marlins.

Miami is 6-6 overall and 4-3 in home games. Marlins hitters are batting a collective .238, which ranks seventh in the NL.

Washington is 5-7 overall and 0-3 on the road. The Nationals have the seventh-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .418.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Otto Lopez has a double, two home runs and seven RBI for the Marlins. Matt Mervis is 8-for-29 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Keibert Ruiz has a .333 batting average to lead the Nationals, and has two doubles and two home runs. C.J. Abrams is 10-for-40 with four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .239 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Nationals: 5-5, .235 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Jesus Tinoco: 15-Day IL (back), Declan Cronin: 15-Day IL (hip), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (finger), Connor Norby: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jesus Sanchez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Weathers: 15-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (biceps), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (forearm), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Brzykcy: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Andres Chaparro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

