Nationals-Rockies game postponed by weather, to be made up in Sunday doubleheader

DENVER (AP) — The game between the Colorado Rockies and Washington Nationals scheduled for Friday night was postponed because of inclement weather.

The teams will play a split doubleheader on Sunday with the first game starting in the afternoon and the second in the evening.

Colorado fired hitting coach Hensley Meulens and replaced him with former manager Clint Hurdle on Thursday, hoping to turn around an offensively challenged team that has started 3-15.

Hurdle managed the Rockies from 2002-09, a tenure highlighted by a trip to the World Series in 2007. The 67-year-old Hurdle has been a special assistant to Rockies general manager Bill Schmidt since December 2021.

