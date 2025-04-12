Live Radio
Home » Washington Nationals » Nationals play the Marlins…

Nationals play the Marlins with 1-0 series lead

The Associated Press

April 12, 2025, 4:04 AM

Washington Nationals (6-7, fourth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (6-7, third in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Trevor Williams (1-0, 5.40 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (1-0, 3.72 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -146, Nationals +122; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals bring a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Miami Marlins.

Miami has a 6-7 record overall and a 4-4 record in home games. The Marlins have gone 3-6 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Washington has a 1-3 record in road games and a 6-7 record overall. The Nationals rank fifth in the majors with 18 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Stowers has a double, a triple and a home run for the Marlins. Matt Mervis is 8-for-29 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Keibert Ruiz has two doubles, two home runs and nine RBI while hitting .333 for the Nationals. James Wood is 11-for-36 with two doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .229 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Nationals: 5-5, .231 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Nick Fortes: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jesus Tinoco: 15-Day IL (back), Declan Cronin: 15-Day IL (hip), Connor Norby: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jesus Sanchez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Weathers: 15-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: C.J. Abrams: day-to-day (hip), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (biceps), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (forearm), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Brzykcy: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Andres Chaparro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up