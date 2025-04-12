Nationals play the Marlins with 1-0 series lead

Washington Nationals (6-7, fourth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (6-7, third in the NL East) Miami; Saturday, 4:10…

Washington Nationals (6-7, fourth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (6-7, third in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Trevor Williams (1-0, 5.40 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (1-0, 3.72 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -146, Nationals +122; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals bring a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Miami Marlins.

Miami has a 6-7 record overall and a 4-4 record in home games. The Marlins have gone 3-6 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Washington has a 1-3 record in road games and a 6-7 record overall. The Nationals rank fifth in the majors with 18 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Stowers has a double, a triple and a home run for the Marlins. Matt Mervis is 8-for-29 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Keibert Ruiz has two doubles, two home runs and nine RBI while hitting .333 for the Nationals. James Wood is 11-for-36 with two doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .229 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Nationals: 5-5, .231 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Nick Fortes: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jesus Tinoco: 15-Day IL (back), Declan Cronin: 15-Day IL (hip), Connor Norby: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jesus Sanchez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Weathers: 15-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: C.J. Abrams: day-to-day (hip), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (biceps), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (forearm), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Brzykcy: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Andres Chaparro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.