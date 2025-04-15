Nationals’ Paul DeJong leaves game after being hit in the face by a pitch from Pirates’ Mitch Keller

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Washington Nationals third baseman Paul DeJong was hit in the face by a pitch from Pittsburgh Pirates…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Washington Nationals third baseman Paul DeJong was hit in the face by a pitch from Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Mitch Keller on Tuesday night and left the game in the sixth inning.

The pitch struck DeJong on his left cheek. After being attended to by athletic trainers, DeJong walked off the field.

Amed Rosario pinch ran for DeJong with the Nationals leading 1-0.

DeJong was 0 for 2 and is hitting .204 in 16 games this season. He signed with the Nationals as a free agent during spring training after hitting 24 home runs with the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City last season.

