Nationals host the Dodgers on 3-game home win streak

Los Angeles Dodgers (9-3) vs. Washington Nationals (4-6)

Washington; Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Justin Wrobleski (0-0); Nationals: Brad Lord (0-0, 4.50 ERA, 2.50 WHIP, zero strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -181, Nationals +152; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the Los Angeles Dodgers trying to extend a three-game home winning streak.

Washington is 4-6 overall and 4-3 in home games. The Nationals are 2-0 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Los Angeles went 98-64 overall and 46-35 on the road a season ago. The Dodgers scored 5.2 runs per game while allowing 4.2 in the 2024 season.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Abrams has two doubles, three home runs and six RBI while hitting .257 for the Nationals. Nate Lowe is 11-for-39 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has a double, a triple and four home runs for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 11-for-36 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .231 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .234 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: C.J. Abrams: day-to-day (thigh), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (biceps), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (forearm), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Brzykcy: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Andres Chaparro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Freddie Freeman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (toe), Edgardo Henriquez: 15-Day IL (foot), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (back), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 15-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.