Live Radio
Home » Washington Nationals » Nationals host the Dodgers…

Nationals host the Dodgers on 3-game home win streak

The Associated Press

April 8, 2025, 4:04 AM

Los Angeles Dodgers (9-3) vs. Washington Nationals (4-6)

Washington; Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Justin Wrobleski (0-0); Nationals: Brad Lord (0-0, 4.50 ERA, 2.50 WHIP, zero strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -181, Nationals +152; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the Los Angeles Dodgers trying to extend a three-game home winning streak.

Washington is 4-6 overall and 4-3 in home games. The Nationals are 2-0 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Los Angeles went 98-64 overall and 46-35 on the road a season ago. The Dodgers scored 5.2 runs per game while allowing 4.2 in the 2024 season.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Abrams has two doubles, three home runs and six RBI while hitting .257 for the Nationals. Nate Lowe is 11-for-39 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has a double, a triple and four home runs for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 11-for-36 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .231 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .234 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: C.J. Abrams: day-to-day (thigh), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (biceps), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (forearm), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Brzykcy: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Andres Chaparro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Freddie Freeman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (toe), Edgardo Henriquez: 15-Day IL (foot), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (back), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 15-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up