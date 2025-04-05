Live Radio
Nationals come into matchup against the Diamondbacks on losing streak

The Associated Press

April 5, 2025, 4:05 AM

Arizona Diamondbacks (5-3) vs. Washington Nationals (1-6)

Washington; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez (0-0, 5.06 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, five strikeouts); Nationals: Mitchell Parker (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, five strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -134, Nationals +114; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals aim to end their four-game slide when they take on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Washington went 71-91 overall and 38-43 in home games last season. The Nationals pitching staff had a collective 4.31 ERA while averaging 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2024 season.

Arizona went 89-73 overall and 45-36 in road games a season ago. The Diamondbacks slugged .440 as a team in the 2024 season while hitting 1.3 home runs per game.

INJURIES: Nationals: Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (biceps), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (forearm), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Brzykcy: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Andres Chaparro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Ketel Marte: day-to-day (hamstring), Kendall Graveman: 15-Day IL (back), Blaze Alexander: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kevin Ginkel: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

