Nationals bring road slide into matchup against the Pirates

The Associated Press

April 15, 2025, 4:05 AM

Washington Nationals (6-10, fourth in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (6-11, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Jake Irvin (0-0, 5.63 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (1-1, 4.24 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -131, Nationals +111; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals visit the Pittsburgh Pirates looking to break a three-game road losing streak.

Pittsburgh has a 4-3 record at home and a 6-11 record overall. The Pirates have gone 2-6 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Washington has a 6-10 record overall and a 1-6 record in road games. The Nationals have gone 3-8 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isiah Kiner-Falefa has a .264 batting average to lead the Pirates, and has a double and a triple. Joey Bart is 10-for-34 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Alex Call has two doubles, a triple and seven RBI for the Nationals. C.J. Abrams is 10-for-36 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .200 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Nationals: 5-5, .248 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Joey Bart: day-to-day (back), Endy Rodriguez: day-to-day (hand), Jared Triolo: 10-Day IL (back), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (knee), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Gonzales: 10-Day IL (ankle), Spencer Horwitz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (ulnar), C.J. Abrams: 10-Day IL (hip), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (biceps), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (forearm), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Brzykcy: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Andres Chaparro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

