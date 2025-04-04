Nationals bring 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks (4-3) vs. Washington Nationals (1-5) Washington; Friday, 6:45 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (0-1, 4.50 ERA,…

Arizona Diamondbacks (4-3) vs. Washington Nationals (1-5)

Washington; Friday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (0-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, five strikeouts); Nationals: Jake Irvin (0-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, two strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -140, Nationals +119; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals will try to break a three-game skid when they play the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Washington went 71-91 overall and 38-43 at home last season. The Nationals slugged .375 as a team last season with 2.6 extra base hits per game.

Arizona went 89-73 overall and 45-36 on the road a season ago. The Diamondbacks averaged 3.2 extra base hits per game, including 1.3 home runs.

INJURIES: Nationals: Derek Law: 15-Day IL (forearm), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Brzykcy: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Andres Chaparro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Kendall Graveman: 15-Day IL (back), Blaze Alexander: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kevin Ginkel: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

