Nationals and Diamondbacks play, winner takes 3-game series

The Associated Press

April 6, 2025, 4:05 AM

Arizona Diamondbacks (5-4) vs. Washington Nationals (2-6)

Washington; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Corbin Burnes (0-0, 4.15 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Nationals: Trevor Williams (0-0, 5.40 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, three strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -179, Nationals +149; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals and Arizona Diamondbacks meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Washington had a 71-91 record overall and a 38-43 record at home last season. The Nationals pitching staff averaged 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 4.7 runs per game in the 2024 season.

Arizona had an 89-73 record overall and a 45-36 record on the road last season. The Diamondbacks slugged .440 as a team in the 2024 season while hitting 1.3 home runs per game.

INJURIES: Nationals: Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (biceps), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (forearm), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Brzykcy: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Andres Chaparro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Ketel Marte: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ketel Marte: day-to-day (hamstring), Kendall Graveman: 15-Day IL (back), Blaze Alexander: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kevin Ginkel: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

