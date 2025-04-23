Mitchell Parker works 8 innings of 1-hit ball as Nationals rout Orioles

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mitchell Parker pitched eight innings to combine on a one-hitter, Nathaniel Lowe and Dylan Crews homered, and…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mitchell Parker pitched eight innings to combine on a one-hitter, Nathaniel Lowe and Dylan Crews homered, and the Washington Nationals defeated the Baltimore Orioles 7-0 in the opener of a three-game series on Tuesday night.

James Wood had three hits on his bobblehead night and scored twice for Washington, which won for the third time in four games. Keibert Ruiz and José Tena also had three-hit outings for the Nationals.

Playing for the first time since Sunday’s 24-2 loss to Cincinnati, Baltimore didn’t get a runner past second base until the ninth inning. Cedric Mullins accounted for the Orioles’ lone hit with a one-out single in the third, and Baltimore was shut out for the third time this season.

Parker (3-1) struck out four and walked two while setting down his last 17 batters and lowering his ERA to 1.39. It was the longest outing of the left-hander’s 34-start big league career.

GUARDIANS 3, YANKEES 2

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tanner Bibee recovered from giving up a home run on his first pitch to work six innings, leading Cleveland to a win over New York that extended their winning streak to five.

Bibee (2-2) was quickly tagged by New York’s Ben Rice but settled in. He allowed two runs and five hits while helping the Guardians clinch the three-game series and improve to 7-1 at home.

New York’s Aaron Judge went 4 for 4 with three singles and double, raising his major league-leading average to .411.

For the second day in a row, Cade Smith closed for Cleveland. He needed just four pitches in the ninth for his second save.

Warren held the Guardians to one hit and led 2-0 after five innings before allowing two singles to start the sixth and being replaced.

MARLINS 4, REDS 3

MIAMI (AP) — Agustín Ramírez walked, doubled twice and singled in his second major league game to help Miami beat Cincinnati.

Ramírez went 2 for 3 in his MLB debut on Monday, and his five hits are the most in the first two MLB games by a Marlins player.

Xavier Edwards singled in the tiebreaking run in the seventh — a two-out dribbler to Reds reliever Graham Ashcraft. A throwing error by Ashcraft (0-2) allowed Otto Lopez to score from second.

The Marlins won their third straight game and will go for the series sweep of the Reds on Wednesday.

Lake Bachar (1-0) picked up his first major league win after striking out two in a scoreless seventh. Calvin Faucher pitched a scoreless ninth for his second save.

TJ Friedl singled and had a run-scoring double for the Reds, who fell to 2-5 in one-run games.

PADRES 2, TIGERS 0

DETROIT (AP) — Nick Pivetta allowed two hits over seven innings and San Diego recorded their seventh shutout of the season with a victory over Detroit.

Pivetta (4-1) became the first pitcher in franchise history to work scoreless ball in three of his first five starts for the club.

Pivetta struck out six and only allowed one runner to reach second base. He is 2-0 with a 0.45 ERA in his last three starts, giving up one run on nine hits in 20 innings.

Elias Díaz homered for the Padres, who had lost four of six after a 14-3 start.

Robert Suarez remained perfect in 10 save chances.

The Tigers were held to three hits.

RED SOX 8, MARINERS 3

BOSTON (AP) — Brayan Bello allowed one run over five innings in his season debut, Triston Casas hit a three-run homer in the seventh and Boston beat Seattle for their sixth win in seven games.

Alex Bregman hit a pair of RBI doubles for the Red Sox.

Jorge Polanco hit a solo homer in the first for Seattle and J.P. Crawford hit a two-run single in the sixth as Seattle closed to 4-3.

Bello (1-0), who had been sidelined by a strained right shoulder, followed Polanco’s homer with a walk and two hit batters before Rowdy Tellez grounded into a 3-6-1 double play. Bello threw 97 pitches, giving up four hits and three walks with three strikeouts.

Bryce Miller (1-3) allowed four runs, five hits and four walks in 4 2/3 innings. Seattle lost for just the third time in 11 games.

METS 5, PHILLIES 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor had three hits, including an RBI single, and New York defeated Philadelphia for their second six-game winning streak already this season.

Phillies starter Cristopher Sánchez (2-1) was removed with left forearm soreness after laboring through two innings. The team said Sánchez will be evaluated further.

Mark Vientos delivered an early RBI double in his return to the lineup and Pete Alonso also had a run-scoring double for the Mets, who improved to 11-1 at home. They are tied for the best record in the majors at 17-7 overall and opened a four-game lead over the second-place Phillies in the NL East.

Luis Torrens spiked his bat in excitement after hitting a two-run single on an 0-2 pitch from reliever Orion Kerkering to make it 5-1 in the seventh.

CARDINALS 10, BRAVES 4

ATLANTA (AP) — Nolan Gorman hit a tiebreaking 3-run double in the eighth inning and St. Louis snapped a five-game losing streak with a win over Atlanta.

Lars Nootbar was 2 for 5 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored for the Cardinals, who improved to 2-10 on the road this season. Atlanta native Victor Scott II was 3 for 4 with three runs scored.

Steven Matz (2-0) picked up the win after 2 2/3 of scoreless relief.

The Cardinals scored three runs in the eighth and tacked on three more in the ninth to put it out of reach.

Sean Murphy and Matt Olson hit home runs for the Braves, who had won four straight.

TWINS 4, WHITE SOX 2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Bailey Ober worked six strong innings to win his second straight start, Trevor Larnach hit a two-run homer and Byron Buxton made a diving catch to end the game and seal Minnesota’s win over Chicago.

The White Sox loaded the bases in the ninth inning on an infield single and two walks off Twins closer Jhoan Duran. But the 27-year-old right-hander allowed just one run and earned his second save in as many chances when center fielder Buxton made a leaping, game-saving catch at the warning track in right-center on a liner by Andrew Benintendi with runners at second and third.

Ober (2-1) allowed one run on eight hits with six strikeouts. After giving up eight runs in 2 2/3 innings in his season debut, Ober has allowed six runs in his last four starts, covering 22 1/3 innings.

Rookie Luke Keaschall, playing in his fourth big league game since being recalled on Friday, had a single, walked twice, stole two bases and scored two runs for Minnesota, which snapped a three-game losing streak.

ROYALS 4, ROCKIES 3, 11 INNINGS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Freddy Fermin hit a winning single in the 11th and Kansas City rebounded from a blown two-run, ninth-inning lead to beat Colorado.

Daniel Lynch IV (3-0) pitched a hitless inning as part of a five-hitter, sending Colorado to its ninth loss in 10 games. The Rockies are 1-12 on the road.

Jacob Stallings put Colorado ahead 3-2 with three-run double after Carlos Estévez walked the bases loaded with two outs in the ninth.

Salvador Perez singled off Seth Halvorsen starting the bottom half, advanced on Maikel Garcia’s double and scored on Michael Massey’s sacrifice fly.

With automatic runner Mark Canha on second starting the 11th, Tyler Kinley (0-1) intentionally walked Bobby Witt Jr., who extended his hitting streak to 14 games with an eighth-inning single. Kinley threw a wild pitch and intentionally walked Vinnie Pasquantino, and Fermin lined a single to center.

Drew Waters homered in the sixth off Ryan Feltner and Kyle Isbel bunted for an RBI single in the eighth that drove in Waters, who slid home ahead of the glove flip from first baseman Michael Toglia.

ASTROS 5, BLUE JAYS 1

HOUSTON (AP) — Jeremy Peña and Christian Walker each had three hits and an RBI, and Houston cruised to a win over Toronto.

The Blue Jays were held to two hits for the second straight game.

Houston took a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Peña scored José Altuve on an infield single and Walker followed with a hit to score Yordan Alvarez. Peña scored on a sacrifice fly by Brendan Rodgers.

Toronto ace Chris Bassitt (2-1) settled in after the first, allowing four runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings. Bassitt entered with the second-best ERA in the majors at 0.77, which was the second lowest for a Toronto pitcher’s first four starts of a season.

Nathan Lukes homered in the third for Toronto, which has lost four straight games.

Astros starter Ronel Blanco (2-2) allowed two hits and one run in 6 2/3 innings. Last year, Blanco threw a no-hitter against Toronto in his first start of the season on April 1.

Isaac Paredes homered for Houston in the seventh to cap the scoring.

CUBS 11, DODGERS 10, 10 INNINGS

CHICAGO (AP) — Ian Happ hit a game-ending RBI single in the 10th inning, and Chicago outlasted Los Angeles.

The Cubs were down to their last out in the ninth when Miguel Amaya hit a solo homer off Tanner Scott that landed in the basket in center field, sending a charge through the crowd of 36,425 at Wrigley Field.

After Porter Hodge (2-0) escaped a jam in the top of the 10th, Happ grounded the first pitch from Noah Davis (0-1) into right field. Vidal Bruján scored easily from second as the Cubs poured out of the dugout to celebrate.

Kyle Tucker and Pete Crow-Armstrong homered as Chicago improved to 3-1 on an eight-game homestand. Happ finished with four hits and scored twice.

Tommy Edman, Andy Pages and Will Smith went deep for Los Angeles, which had won five of six. Edman finished with four RBIs.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, RAYS 1

PHOENIX (AP) — Brandon Pfaadt won his fourth straight start, Pavin Smith hit a two-run homer and Arizona dbacks beat Tampa Bay as the Rays started their first extended road trip this season.

Smith homered in the third off Zack Littell (0-5) and Tim Tawa followed with a solo shot two innings later. Josh Naylor hit a run-scoring single in the eighth for a 4-1 lead and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. added a sacrifice fly.

Pfaadt (4-1) allowed one run and four hits in six innings with five strikeouts and no walks to win four straight starts for the first time in his three-year career.

BREWERS 11, GIANTS 3

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Christian Yelich hit his fifth career grand slam and Jake Bauers added a two-run homer as part of an eight-run sixth inning, leading Milwaukee to a victory over San Francisco.

Yelich’s fifth home run this season and first grand slam in more than three years came on a 2-2 fastball from reliever Lou Trivino and broke open what had been a close game. Three batters later, Bauers went deep for his second homer of the season.

Brice Turang added four hits for Milwaukee. Bauers had three hits and William Contreras drove in two runs to help the Brewers win for the fourth time in 11 road games this season.

Jose Quintana (3-0) remained unbeaten after allowing one run and six hits in six innings. Quintana, who was a reliever for the Giants in 2021, had three strikeouts and two walks.

Grant Anderson, Bryan Hudson and Joel Payamps each retired three batters to complete the win for the Brewers.

Wilmer Flores had three hits and an RBI for San Francisco.

RANGERS 8, ATHLETICS 5

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Marcus Semien hit a three-run homer and drove in four runs, leading Texas over the Athletics.

Wyatt Langford, Josh Smith and Jake Burger hit solo homers for the Rangers on a night the teams combined for eight long balls.

Miguel Andujar, Lawrence Butler, Luis Urías and Brent Rooker hit solo homers for the A’s. Rooker’s was his seventh of the season.

Texas’ Joe Pederson went 0 for 3 and extended his franchise-worst slide to 0 for 41 since a fourth-inning single at Cincinnati on April 2.

