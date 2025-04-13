Marlins and Nationals meet with series tied 1-1

Washington Nationals (6-8, fourth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (7-7, third in the NL East) Miami; Sunday, 1:40…

Washington Nationals (6-8, fourth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (7-7, third in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (1-1, 2.65 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Marlins: Cal Quantrill (1-1, 6.00 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, six strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -140, Marlins +118; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Miami has a 7-7 record overall and a 5-4 record at home. Marlins hitters are batting a collective .242, which ranks sixth in the NL.

Washington has a 6-8 record overall and a 1-4 record in road games. The Nationals have the ninth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .412.

The teams match up Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Edwards has three doubles and five RBI while hitting .315 for the Marlins. Griffin Conine is 10-for-33 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

James Wood leads the Nationals with five home runs while slugging .615. C.J. Abrams is 10-for-36 with four home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .239 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Nationals: 5-5, .237 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Nick Fortes: 10-Day IL (oblique), Declan Cronin: 15-Day IL (hip), Connor Norby: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jesus Sanchez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Weathers: 15-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: C.J. Abrams: 10-Day IL (hip), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (biceps), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (forearm), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Brzykcy: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Andres Chaparro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

