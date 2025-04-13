Live Radio
Home » Washington Nationals » Marlins and Nationals meet…

Marlins and Nationals meet with series tied 1-1

The Associated Press

April 13, 2025, 4:04 AM

Washington Nationals (6-8, fourth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (7-7, third in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (1-1, 2.65 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Marlins: Cal Quantrill (1-1, 6.00 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, six strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -140, Marlins +118; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Miami has a 7-7 record overall and a 5-4 record at home. Marlins hitters are batting a collective .242, which ranks sixth in the NL.

Washington has a 6-8 record overall and a 1-4 record in road games. The Nationals have the ninth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .412.

The teams match up Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Edwards has three doubles and five RBI while hitting .315 for the Marlins. Griffin Conine is 10-for-33 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

James Wood leads the Nationals with five home runs while slugging .615. C.J. Abrams is 10-for-36 with four home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .239 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Nationals: 5-5, .237 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Nick Fortes: 10-Day IL (oblique), Declan Cronin: 15-Day IL (hip), Connor Norby: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jesus Sanchez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Weathers: 15-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: C.J. Abrams: 10-Day IL (hip), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (biceps), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (forearm), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Brzykcy: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Andres Chaparro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up