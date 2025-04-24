Mariners close road trip with win over Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) — Bryan Woo scattered three hits over six innings, and the Seattle Mariners tagged Red Sox ace Garrett…

BOSTON (AP) — Bryan Woo scattered three hits over six innings, and the Seattle Mariners tagged Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet for four runs in the first two innings on Thursday to beat Boston 4-3 and win the three-game series.

Leo Rivas and J.P. Crawford each had a pair of hits for the Mariners, who have won 10 of their last 13 games. Woo (3-1) struck out eight while allowing two runs and one walk. Randy Arozarena had three walks.

Mitch Garver drove in a pair of runs with a first-inning double off the center-field edge of the Green Monster. Seattle loaded the bases with nobody out in the second on two singles and a walk, then scored a pair on a sacrifice fly by Dylan Moore and a groundout by Julio Rodriguez.

Crochet (2-2) allowed four runs on five hits, five walks and a balk, striking out nine in five innings. Alex Bregman had two hits, including a solo homer, for Boston. Carlos Narváez hit a solo shot off the Pesky Pole in the eighth to cut Seattle’s lead to 4-3.

Andrés Muñoz pitched the ninth for his ninth save, finishing on a strikeout that sent Kristian Campbell’s bat spinning toward shortstop.

WHITE SOX 3, TWINS 0, 7 INNINGS

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Lenyn Sosa and Michael Vargas homered Thursday as Chicago beat Minnesota in a game that was shortened to seven innings because of rain.

The win salvaged the finale of the three-game series for Chicago and snapped a 14-game losing streak at Target Field, the longest road losing streak against any opponent in team history.

Shane Smith (1-1) allowed one walk and four hits while striking out seven over five innings to pick up his first major league victory.

Jordan Leasure and Brandon Eisert each pitched a scoreless inning in relief, with Eisert picking up his first career save.

ROYALS 7, ROCKIES 4, 1ST GAME

ROYALS 6, ROCKIES 2, 2ND GAME

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bobby Witt Jr. extended his hitting streak to a career-best 16 games with an RBI single in the fifth inning, and Kansas City went on to beat Colorado to cap off a doubleheader and series sweep.

Salvador Perez had three hits and a pair of RBIs, and Vinnie Pasquantino, Michael Massey and Drew Waters also drove in runs, helping the Royals win their fourth consecutive game on the heels of a six-game losing streak.

Michael Lorenzen (2-3) allowed one run on five hits and three walks over six innings for Kansas City, striking out seven.

Chase Dollander, the ninth overall pick in the 2023 draft, continued to go through rookie growing pains for Colorado. Dollander (1-3) allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks before leaving with two out in the fifth inning.

Jordan Beck homered twice for Colorado in Game 2 of the doubleheader. He also went deep in Game 1.

Kansas City rallied for a 7-4 victory in the opener, caused by a rainout Wednesday night, and the sweep left the Rockies at 4-20 — the worst start in club history. They also matched a franchise record with their 13th consecutive road loss. Their lone win away from Coors Field came in Tampa Bay on March 29, in their first series of the season.

Colorado has lost 11 consecutive series since taking two games from Arizona last September.

GIANTS 6, BREWERS 5

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski and Matt Chapman homered as San Francisco rallied to beat Milwaukee to take three of four games in the series.

Yastrzemski hit a solo homer, finished with two RBIs and scored twice. Chapman hit his fifth homer of the season, a two-run shot, in the fifth inning.

San Francisco trailed 5-4 when Tyler Fitzgerald opened the eighth by drawing a walk from Tyler Alexander (1-2). Fitzgerald moved to third on a single by pinch-hitter Wilmer Flores and a groundout moved pinch-runner Christian Koss to second.

Yastrzemski hit a grounder to second baseman Brice Turang, who was playing in. Turang’s throw to the plate was high and Fitzgerald slid safely to tie the game at 5, with Koss moving to third.

Trevor Megill replaced Alexander and Willy Adames, a former Milwaukee shortstop, pulled hit a liner to left that was misplayed by Christian Yelich and Koss scored on the error.

Reliever Tyler Rogers (2-0) struck out three in the eighth inning. Camilo Doval worked the ninth and earned his fifth save.

ORIOLES 2, NATIONALS 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Cade Povich limited Washington to a run in 6 2/3 innings, Ryan O’Hearn and Cedric Mullins had RBI singles in the fifth and Baltimore beat the Nationals to end a three-game losing streak.

Povich (1-2) allowed four hits. The left-hander struck out five and walked one.

Mullins has hit safely in six straight games and has seven hits in that span. O’Hearn ended an 0-for-8 skid.

After Nasim Nunez reached third base in the ninth for the Nationals, Felix Bautista got Amed Rosario to ground out to shortstop Gunnar Henderson for his third save. The Orioles are 1-12 this season when scoring three or fewer runs.

Washington shortstop CJ Abrams went 0 for 4 in his return from a strained right hip flexor. He made a spectacular catch on a line drive to rob Jorge Mateo of a base hit in the fifth.

Nationals left-hander MacKenzie Gore (2-3) allowed two runs on four hits over six innings. He struck out eight and walked one.

