James Wood hardest hit homer of his career lifts Nationals past Orioles 4-3

Washington Nationals' James Wood jogs back to the dugout during the thirrd inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets at Nationals Park, Monday, July 1, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)(AP/Mark Schiefelbein) Washington Nationals' James Wood jogs back to the dugout during the thirrd inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets at Nationals Park, Monday, July 1, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)(AP/Mark Schiefelbein) WASHINGTON (AP) — James Wood got the Washington Nationals off to a powerful start with his leadoff home run Wednesday.

The blast over the wall in right-center field registered at 116.3 mph, the hardest of Wood’s career and the hardest hit home run by a Nationals player at Nationals Park in the Statcast era (since 2015). That ignited a three-run inning that helped the Nationals beat the Orioles 4-3.

“He crushed that ball,” manager Dave Martinez said.

Wood’s eighth homer of the season traveled 431 feet. He said he couldn’t really explain how it felt to hit a ball that hard, this one coming on Orioles starter Tomoyuki Sugaro’s fifth pitch, a 90.6 mph offering.

“It was a tough pitch,” Wood said. “It’s firm so it comes out (looking) more like a heater than most splitters, but I think the goal was just to stay on the fastball. Just be real picky with the off-speed that you swing at.”

It was Wood’s second leadoff homer of the season. He had one off Mitch Keller on April 15 at Pittsburgh.

“What he’s been doing is special,” Nationals starter Trevor Williams said. “He’s a young kid that is mentally older than he is. He’s going to be a great ballplayer for a long time and I’m thankful that I get to be a teammate with him for how many years.”

CJ Abrams, the leadoff hitter at the beginning of the season, is out with a right hip flexor strain.

“If CJ can get on for James, that’s pretty nice,” Martinez said. “When (CJ) gets going, which he will, those two guys at the top of the order will be pretty good.”

