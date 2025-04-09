Dodgers aim to break road slide, take on the Nationals

Los Angeles Dodgers (9-4, third in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (5-6, fourth in the NL East) Washington; Wednesday,…

Los Angeles Dodgers (9-4, third in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (5-6, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Landon Knack (0-0); Nationals: Jake Irvin (0-0, 5.40 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, five strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -174, Nationals +145; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers hit the road against the Washington Nationals looking to end a three-game road losing streak.

Washington is 5-3 at home and 5-6 overall. The Nationals have a 2-0 record in games decided by one run.

Los Angeles has gone 3-4 in road games and 9-4 overall. Dodgers hitters have a collective .461 slugging percentage to rank second in the NL.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keibert Ruiz leads the Nationals with a .343 batting average, and has two doubles, two home runs, two walks and nine RBI. James Wood is 11-for-37 with four home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Tommy Edman leads the Dodgers with five home runs while slugging .529. Kike Hernandez is 4-for-36 with four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .249 batting average, 4.34 ERA, even run differential

Dodgers: 6-4, .233 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Nationals: C.J. Abrams: day-to-day (thigh), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (biceps), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (forearm), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Brzykcy: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Andres Chaparro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Freddie Freeman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (toe), Edgardo Henriquez: 15-Day IL (foot), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (back), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 15-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.