Live Radio
Home » Washington Nationals » Dodgers aim to break…

Dodgers aim to break road slide, take on the Nationals

The Associated Press

April 9, 2025, 4:04 AM

Los Angeles Dodgers (9-4, third in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (5-6, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Landon Knack (0-0); Nationals: Jake Irvin (0-0, 5.40 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, five strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -174, Nationals +145; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers hit the road against the Washington Nationals looking to end a three-game road losing streak.

Washington is 5-3 at home and 5-6 overall. The Nationals have a 2-0 record in games decided by one run.

Los Angeles has gone 3-4 in road games and 9-4 overall. Dodgers hitters have a collective .461 slugging percentage to rank second in the NL.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keibert Ruiz leads the Nationals with a .343 batting average, and has two doubles, two home runs, two walks and nine RBI. James Wood is 11-for-37 with four home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Tommy Edman leads the Dodgers with five home runs while slugging .529. Kike Hernandez is 4-for-36 with four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .249 batting average, 4.34 ERA, even run differential

Dodgers: 6-4, .233 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Nationals: C.J. Abrams: day-to-day (thigh), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (biceps), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (forearm), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Brzykcy: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Andres Chaparro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Freddie Freeman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (toe), Edgardo Henriquez: 15-Day IL (foot), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (back), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 15-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up