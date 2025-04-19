Live Radio
Home » Washington Nationals » Crews hits 2 of…

Crews hits 2 of 4 homers by Nationals, who beat Rockies 12-11 after nearly wasting 10-run lead

The Associated Press

April 19, 2025, 8:09 PM

DENVER (AP) — Jordan Beck took a called third strike from Kyle Finnegan to end the game with a runner on third, and the Washington Nationals held on to beat the Colorado Rockies 12-11 Saturday after nearly wasting a 10-run lead.

Dylan Crews homered twice, had three hits and four runs; James Wood had four RBIs, three hits and a home run; and Josh Bell homered as Washington built a 12-2 seventh-inning lead. All four home runs were off Chase Dollander.

Colorado has lost seven straight, dropping to a big league-worst 3-16. The Rockies closed with an eight-run seventh capped by Beck’s three-run triple off Jose A. Ferrer.

Finnegan walked Hunter Goodman starting the ninth and gave up a two-out RBI triple to Mickey Moniak, who had four RBIs. Beck took a 1-2 fastball on the low, outside corner, giving Finnegan his seventh save in seven chances.

Washington’s MacKenzie Gore (2-2) tied his career high with 13 strikeouts, allowing two runs and four hits in six innings.

Dollander (1-2) allowed nine runs — six earned— and nine hits in four innings,

Key moment

Crews made a diving head-first catch on Sean Bouchard for the first out of the eighth.

Key stat

The Nationals, whose 12 runs were a season high, averaged 2.8 runs per game during a 1-5 slide before arriving in Denver.

Up next

Nationals RHP Jake Irvin (1-0, 3.91 ERA) and Rockies LHP Kyle Freeland (0-3, 4.88) open Sunday’s doubleheader. Washington RHP Brad Lord (0-1, 4.82) and Colorado RHP Antonio Senzatela (0-3, 5.89) are to start the second game.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up