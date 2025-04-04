Carroll hits 2 homers, Grichuk has tiebreaking double and Diamondbacks beat Nats 6-4

Corbin Carroll homered twice, pinch-hitter Randal Grichuk hit a tiebreaking double in the seventh inning, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Washington Nationals 6-4 on Friday night.

Grichuk doubled off the wall in center against Jose Ferrer (0-2) — with Jacob Young nearly making the catch — to score pinch-runner Garrett Hampson and Geraldo Perdomo for a 6-4 lead.

Carroll trimmed Arizona’s deficit to 3-2 on a home run in the third, and his two-run homer in the fifth made it 4-3.

Arizona starter Brandon Pfaadt (1-1) went six innings, allowing six hits and four earned runs while striking out four. Justin Martinez worked the ninth for his first save.

The Nationals hit three homers. CJ Abrams had a leadoff homer to tie it at 1-all in the first and Luis García Jr. added a two-run homer later in the inning. Nathaniel Lowe tied the game in the sixth with his third homer of the year.

Washington catcher Keibert Ruiz, who had hit safely in all six games to start the season and in 10 straight since the end of 2024, went 0 for 4.

Key moment

Arizona second baseman Ketel Marte left in the first inning after sustaining a left hamstring strain while running the bases. Marte hit a drive to the wall in center field and as he rounded first base and headed to second, he started to stutter-step.

Key stat

The Diamondbacks have homered in each of their first eight games of a season for the fourth time in franchise history. The 2001 team homered in 12 straight to begin the season.

Up next

Arizona LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (0-0, 5.06) faces Washington LHP Mitchell Parker (1-0, 0.00) on Saturday.

