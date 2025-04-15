Brewers call up Logan Henderson as they seek reinforcements for injury-riddled pitching staff

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers recalled Logan Henderson from Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday, bolstering a pitching staff dealing with…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers recalled Logan Henderson from Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday, bolstering a pitching staff dealing with multiple injuries.

Before its 5-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday, Milwaukee owned a 4.93 ERA that ranked 28th in the majors, ahead of only the Colorado Rockies (4.99) and Washington Nationals (5.50).

“We need help,” Brewers manager Pat Murphy said. “We need all the help we can. All hands on deck. Whether or not he ends up staying for an extended period of time or not will depend on him and other people’s health and that type of thing. We’re excited to have him.”

The Brewers made room for Henderson by sending right-hander Elvin Rodríguez to Nashville. Rodríguez had an 0-2 record and a 7.53 ERA in four appearances, though he had allowed only one run over five innings of relief Monday in a 9-1 loss to the Tigers.

Henderson was 2-1 with a 3.21 ERA in three games with Nashville this season while striking out 24 and walking 10 over 14 innings.

He gave up five runs in his first start of the season but has thrown 10 shutout innings since. In his last appearance, he struck out eight while allowing no hits and two walks in five innings.

“The first couple of starts, I had a hard time filling up the strike zone,” Henderson said. “The last start was really good for me, heading into the right direction. I like where I’m at right now.”

Henderson went a combined 7-6 with a 3.32 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings for four different minor league teams last season. The Brewers selected him out of McLennan Community College in Waco, Texas, in the fourth round of the 2021 amateur draft.

Murphy said he likes the variety in Henderson’s arsenal.

“In today’s game, there’s more chuckers and heavers than there are pitchers,” Murphy said. “I think this is a time when you’ve got to have kind of a combination of both in your repertoire. He’s starting to throw the ball really well, command it and have a variety, so we’re excited to have him.”

Henderson will try to boost a pitching staff that has been decimated by injuries. The list of Brewers pitchers on the injured list includes Aaron Ashby (right oblique), Aaron Civale (left hamstring), Nestor Cortes (left elbow), Robert Gasser (left elbow), DL Hall (left lat), Tobias Myers (left oblique), Connor Thomas (left elbow) and Brandon Woodruff (right shoulder).

Milwaukee would love for Henderson to make the same kind of impact that Quinn Priester has produced since he was acquired in a trade with Boston last week. Priester carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning Tuesday and combined with four relievers on a one-hitter.

In two starts with the Brewers, Priester has allowed one run over 10 innings. He was pitching with Boston’s Triple-A affiliate before joining the Brewers.

Tuesday marked the Brewers’ fourth shutout win of the season. But they also have allowed at least nine runs in four different games already.

Part of the problem is that all those injuries have taxed a bullpen that was one of Milwaukee’s greatest strengths last year, when the Brewers won a second straight NL Central title.

The Brewers entered Tuesday with a bullpen ERA of 5.94 that ranked 28th in the majors, ahead of only the Los Angeles Angels (6.29) and Washington (6.91). Last year, Milwaukee’s 3.11 bullpen ERA ranked second, behind only the Cleveland Guardians’ 2.57.

That bullpen has shown signs of life lately, though. In the Brewers’ last two games, their relievers have allowed just one run over nine innings.

