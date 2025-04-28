Brandon Nimmo ties Mets record with 9 RBIs in a rout of the Nationals

WASHINGTON (AP) — Brandon Nimmo hit a grand slam and matched a franchise record with nine RBIs, helping the New…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Brandon Nimmo hit a grand slam and matched a franchise record with nine RBIs, helping the New York Mets pound Washington Nationals 19-5 on Monday.

Nimmo also hit a three-run drive in his seventh career multihomer game. The 32-year-old outfielder had four hits and scored four times after beginning the day with a .192 batting average.

New York earned a split of the four-game series. The Mets have won nine of 11 overall to improve to a major league-best 20-9.

Jeff McNeil and Mark Vientos also homered for New York, which finished with 21 hits. Vientos connected for a three-run drive against Washington infielder Amed Rosario in the ninth.

James Wood and Nathaniel Lowe homered for Washington in the eighth.

TWINS 11, GUARDIANS 1

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jonah Bride had three of Minnesota’s 17 hits, Bailey Ober allowed one run in 7 2/3 innings and Minnesota rolled to a victory over Cleveland.

The Twins had 10 players with at least one hit, the first time they had done that since June of last season against the Athletics. Six had at least two hits, including Ryan Jeffers, who had a two-run homer. Jeffers had two hits and drove in three runs.

Edouard Julien also went deep for the Twins, who have won four straight and six of seven.

Ty France and Byron Buxton both had two hits and each drove in a pair of runs.

Ober (3-1) has won his last three starts and struck out two.

Starter Gavin Williams (2-2) allowed four runs in two innings.

Steven Kwan extended his hitting streak to 11 games for the Guardians, who have dropped three straight and four of five.

REDS 3, CARDINALS 1

CINCINNATI (AP) — Nick Martinez pitched six sparkling innings, and Cincinnati beat St. Louis Cardinals for their fifth straight win.

Martinez (1-3) allowed one run and five hits in the opener of a seven-game homestand. Graham Ashcraft and Tony Santillan each got three outs before Emilio Pagán finished the five-hitter for his eighth save.

Jose Trevino homered for Cincinnati, and Noelvi Marte drove in the go-ahead run with his first career triple.

Reds star Elly De La Cruz doubled in the first to extend his hitting streak to a career-high 12 games, and Gavin Lux collected three hits, including two doubles, to run his hitting streak to a career-best 12.

St. Louis right-hander Andre Pallante (2-2) allowed three runs and six hits in six innings.

ORIOLES 4, YANKEES 3

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ryan O’Hearn hit a three-run home run off Will Warren and Baltimore held on for a victory over New York.

Ramón Laureano doubled in Baltimore’s other run, and 35-year-old Japanese rookie Tomoyuki Sugano (3-1) struck out a career-high eight over five scoreless innings to help Baltimore stop a three-game losing streak.

Aaron Judge, hitting a major league-leading .405, had two hits to extend his on-base streak to 25 games and drove in New York’s first run when he hit into a forceout against Yennier Cano in the seventh inning.

Anthony Volpe and Austin Wells hit consecutive RBI doubles with one out in the eighth off Gregory Soto, who struck out Jasson Domínguez and retired Oswaldo Cabrera on a groundout.

Félix Bautista struck out Judge and Cody Bellinger during a perfect ninth for his fourth save.

