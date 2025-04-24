Live Radio
All-Star shortstop CJ Abrams is activated from the 10-day injured list by the Nationals

The Associated Press

April 24, 2025, 5:53 PM

Washington Nationals' CJ Abrams holds his swing for a called strike during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)(AP/John McDonnell)

WASHINGTON (AP) — All-Star shortstop CJ Abrams rejoined the Washington Nationals from the 10-day injured list before their game against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday.

Infielder Trey Lipscomb was optioned to Triple-A Rochester to make room for the 24-year-old Abrams on the active roster.

Abrams was batting .244 with a .585 slugging percentage, an .874 OPS, four homers, seven RBIs and four steals in 11 games when he went on the IL on April 12 with a strained right hip flexor.

Abrams and Nationals teammate James Wood entered Thursday tied for second in the majors with two leadoff homers each.

Last season, Abrams was an NL All-Star for the first time but also was demoted to the minors in September after staying out late during a road trip.

