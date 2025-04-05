Adams throws out Thomas trying to steal for final out of Nationals’ 4-3 win over Diamondbacks

Riley Adams threw out Alek Thomas trying to steal second base for the final out in the Washington Nationals' 4-3 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday.

Thomas had just hit a one-out RBI single, cutting the Nationals’ lead to one run.

Tim Tawa, who had singled in the first at-bat of his major league debut, flied out and Kyle Finnegan started Geraldo Perdomo with a 96.5 mph outside fastball.

Adams, the backup catcher to Keibert Ruiz, threw to shortstop CJ Abrams covering second. Abrams took the high throw to his right and swept down to apply the tag to the left hand of the sliding Thomas.

“Obviously they are an aggressive team,” Adams said. “They like to run and try to take advantage of stuff like that. You just have to be ready for that.”

Umpire Will Little’s call was upheld by a video review.

“Just putting it down to the base,” Abrams said. “I want to beat his hand to the bag. It was a missile by Riley, so made it easier, and just try to be quick with it.”

Adams, who had gone 0 for 3 with three strikeouts at the plate, earned praise from manager Dave Martinez.

“He came up firing,” Martinez said. “He made an unbelievable throw; pop time was good. Threw right on the base and the tag that CJ put on there was really quick, really firm. Both sides of the play was really good.”

This was the fourth time in Montreal/Washington history a win ended with a caught stealing, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, the first since the franchise moved for the 2005 season.

Adams said he has spent extra time working on throws with catching and strategy coach Henry Blanco.

“I’m happy I was able to show up in that moment,” Adams said.

Adams has played in two games this season and is 0 for 5 at the plate.

“We talked about this with him,” Martinez said. “You’re a backup catcher. Your job is to catch. Put the right fingers down, get a chance to throw somebody out, that’s his job. If he hits, great.”

