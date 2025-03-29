Live Radio
Schwarber, Stott and Marsh homer for the Phillies as they beat the Nationals 11-6

The Associated Press

March 29, 2025, 8:01 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Schwarber’s three-run shot — his second homer in two games — was the big blow in a five-run sixth inning, and Brandon Marsh’s three-run drive in the seventh that drew “Let’s go, Phillies!” chants at Nationals Park lifted Philadelphia to an 11-6 win over Washington on Saturday.

Jesús Luzardo (1-0) struck out 11 in five innings in his Phillies debut. The only scoring he allowed came on Keibert Ruiz’s two-run homer in the second.

The Phillies tied it on Bryson Stott’s two-run shot in the fourth off Jake Irvin, who also lasted five innings.

Colin Poche (0-2) entered in the sixth and loaded the bases with one out. He gave way to Lucas Sims, who walked in the go-ahead run and threw a wild pitch that scored another, stretching Philadelphia’s lead to 4-2.

Schwarber, who led off after batting fourth Thursday, then deposited a 1-2 pitch to right-center to make it 7-2, a lead that grew to 11-3.

Shortstop Trea Turner was scratched from Philadelphia’s lineup Saturday because of a back spasm, and catcher J.T. Realmuto exited in the seventh inning with a bruised left foot.

Washington’s Dylan Crews was 0 for 5 with five strikeouts. Amed Rosario and Nathaniel Lowe homered.

Key moment

Sims’ 12 pitches resulted in: a run-scoring walk, a run-scoring wild pitch, a three-run homer, and a single. His ERA is 40.50. Poche’s is 54.00. Both allowed runs in Washington’s 7-3 loss to Philadelphia on opening day.

Key stat

Ruiz joined Turner — who used to play for Washington — as the only Nationals to homer in each of a season’s first two games.

Up next

The Phillies go for the sweep Sunday with RHP Aaron Nola — 3-0 with a 1.85 ERA against Washington last season — facing Nationals LHP Mitchell Parker, whose home ERA was 2.65 in 2024.

