Phillies play the Nationals with 1-0 series lead

The Associated Press

March 29, 2025, 4:05 AM

Philadelphia Phillies (1-0) vs. Washington Nationals (0-1)

Washington; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Jesus Luzardo (0-0); Nationals: Jake Irvin (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -155, Nationals +131; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Washington Nationals.

Washington had a 71-91 record overall and a 38-43 record at home last season. The Nationals pitching staff had a 4.31 ERA collectively last season while averaging 8.3 strikeouts and 3.0 walks per nine innings.

Philadelphia went 95-67 overall and 41-40 in road games last season. The Phillies slugged .425 with a .325 on-base percentage as a team in the 2024 season.

INJURIES: Nationals: Derek Law: 15-Day IL (forearm), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Brzykcy: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Andres Chaparro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Weston Wilson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

