Nationals lefty DJ Herz goes on the injured list with a sprained ligament in his pitching elbow

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals left-hander DJ Herz was placed on the 15-day major league injured list Tuesday because of a sprained ligament in his pitching elbow.
Herz was optioned down to Triple-A Rochester on Friday, one of the final cuts from camp.
He was 0-2 with a 6.52 ERA this spring in four appearances, three starts.
Herz is a 24-year-old starting pitcher who made his big league debut last June and went 4-9 with a 4.16 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings across 19 appearances in 2024.
Washington will need to set its roster on Thursday ahead of its opening game against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies.
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.