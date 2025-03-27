Nationals host the Phillies in the season opener

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals
Washington; Thursday, 4:05 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (0-0); Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (0-0)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -176, Nationals +148; over/under is 7 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the Philadelphia Phillies for the season opener.
Washington went 71-91 overall and 38-43 at home last season. The Nationals averaged 8.1 hits per game last season while batting a collective .243 and slugging .375.
Philadelphia had a 95-67 record overall and a 41-40 record in road games last season. The Phillies slugged .425 as a team last season with 3.1 extra base hits per game.
INJURIES: Nationals: Derek Law: 15-Day IL (forearm), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Brzykcy: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Andres Chaparro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Phillies: Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (back)
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.