Nationals host the Phillies in the season opener

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals Washington; Thursday, 4:05 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (0-0); Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (0-0)…

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals

Washington; Thursday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (0-0); Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -176, Nationals +148; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the Philadelphia Phillies for the season opener.

Washington went 71-91 overall and 38-43 at home last season. The Nationals averaged 8.1 hits per game last season while batting a collective .243 and slugging .375.

Philadelphia had a 95-67 record overall and a 41-40 record in road games last season. The Phillies slugged .425 as a team last season with 3.1 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Nationals: Derek Law: 15-Day IL (forearm), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Brzykcy: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Andres Chaparro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.