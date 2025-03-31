Giménez scores 3 runs, Soroka exits early as Blue Jays beat Nationals 5-2

Andrés Giménez homered and scored three runs, Bowden Francis pitched six innings to win his first start of the season and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Washington Nationals 5-2 on Monday night.

TORONTO (AP) — Andrés Giménez homered and scored three runs, Bowden Francis pitched six innings to win his first start of the season and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Washington Nationals 5-2 on Monday night.

Giménez reached base four times. He homered in the second inning, walked and scored in the fourth, was hit by a pitch in the sixth and doubled and scored in the eighth.

Francis (1-0) didn’t allow a base hit until CJ Abrams and James Wood hit back-to-back homers with one out in the sixth.

Francis allowed two runs and two hits. He walked three and struck out four.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Alejandro Kirk both contributed RBI doubles as the Blue Jays won back-to-back games for the first time.

Nationals right-hander Michael Soroka left in the sixth because of cramping in his bicep.

Soroka (0-1) allowed four runs and five hits. He walked one and struck out three.

The Canadian-born Soroka signed a one-year, $9-million contract with Washington in December.

Francis took no-hit bids into the ninth inning twice in a four-start stretch last season, losing both on leadoff home runs in the final inning.

That made Francis the first pitcher to lose two no-hit bids in the ninth inning during one season since Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan with Texas in 1989.

Right-hander Nick Sandlin pitched the seventh, lefty Brendon Little worked the eighth and Yimi García finished for his first save.

Key moment

Toronto opened the scoring for the first time this season when Giménez homered to begin the second.

Key stat

Giménez has three home runs in five games with Toronto. He hit nine in 152 games with Cleveland last season.

Up next

RHP José Berríos (0-1, 10.80 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Blue Jays on Tuesday night against Nationals RHP Trevor Williams.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.