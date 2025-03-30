DH Josh Bell savors first home run of second stint with Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Josh Bell and the Washington Nationals reunited in the offseason, the mutual hope was the veteran…

But after two hitless days to open the season, the 32-year-old designated hitter was starting to get impatient.

“I know it was kind of frustrating the first couple of days,” Bell said. “I was talking to (teammate Paul) DeJong about it. I was like ‘Man, I’m 0 for 6,’ or whatever it was with runners in scoring position. He’s like ‘Dude, it’s Game 3. Calm down.’”

It was sound advice. Bell blasted a three-run homer off Philadelphia starter Aaron Nola in the fourth inning Sunday, ending a 0-for-9 drought to begin the season and helping send Washington to a 5-1 victory.

It was Bell’s first home run for the Nationals since he was dealt to San Diego at the trade deadline in 2022. He later bounced to Cleveland, Miami and Arizona before signing a one-year, $6 million deal with Washington in January. Washington needed some power after finishing 29th in the majors in home runs with 135, just two more than the Chicago White Sox, and Bell seemed like a strong option to provide it.

Bell had a 27-homer season with the Nationals in 2021, the second-largest total of his career. He added 14 more the following year before he was sent west with Juan Soto in a deal that punctuated Washington’s rebuilding movement.

Sunday’s shot into the seats in center was on a first-pitch fastball with two out in a scoreless game, giving the Nationals a three-run lead for the first time this season.

“I always say that three-run homers are sexy,” Washington manager Dave Martinez said. “It was a big uplift for us.”

Nathaniel Lowe, another offseason pickup, added a two-run homer in the sixth as the Nationals avoided a series sweep and earned their first victory of the season.

For Bell, his first hit of the season reminded him of a few other he delivered in his first stint in Washington.

“Some of my favorite homers are here,” Bell said. “Especially the crowd this weekend, I wanted to do something for them. My parents were here. It’s definitely nostalgic. I had some really fond memories here. Big homer there, and hopefully a lot more to come this summer.”

