Live Radio
Home » Washington Nationals » Two-time All-Star Joey Gallo…

Two-time All-Star Joey Gallo agrees to minor league contract with the White Sox

The Associated Press

February 13, 2025, 10:17 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Two-time All-Star Joey Gallo agreed to terms on a minor league contract with the Chicago White Sox on Thursday that includes a non-roster invite to spring training.

Gallo’s $8 million mutual option was declined by the Washington Nationals in November, making the first baseman/outfielder a free agent.

Gallo, who turned 31 in November, hit .161 with 10 homers, 27 RBIs and 102 strikeouts in 223 at-bats.

Gallo has a .194 career average with 208 homers, 453 RBIs and 1,292 strikeouts in 2,869 at-bats in 10 major league seasons with Texas (2015-21), the New York Yankees (2021-22), the Los Angeles Dodgers (2022), Minnesota (2023) and the Nationals.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up