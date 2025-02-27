Nationals announce their deal with Kyle Finnegan and designate Stone Garrett for assignment

Closer Kyle Finnegan finalized his one-year, $6 million deal with the Washington Nationals, who designated outfielder Stone Garrett for assignment on Thursday.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Closer Kyle Finnegan finalized his one-year, $6 million deal with the Washington Nationals, who designated outfielder Stone Garrett for assignment on Thursday.

The 33-year-old Finnegan, a right-hander, was an NL All-Star for the first time last season. His 38 saves in 2024 ranked third in the majors.

He became a free agent in November, when the Nationals decided not to offer him a contract. His salary last year was $5.1 million; he was projected to earn about $8.5 million had he remained eligible for arbitration.

In five seasons in the majors, all with the Nationals, Finnegan is 22-26 with a 3.56 ERA, 88 saves in 109 chances and 288 strikeouts over 290 1/3 innings.

The 28-year-old Garrett appeared in only two games last season after missing more than a year with broken left leg.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.