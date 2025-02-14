Nathaniel Lowe and Washington Nationals argue final salary arbitration case of the year

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — First baseman Nathaniel Lowe asked to be paid $11.1 million and the Washington Nationals argued…

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — First baseman Nathaniel Lowe asked to be paid $11.1 million and the Washington Nationals argued for $10.3 million on Friday in the final salary arbitration hearing of the year.

A decision by arbitrators John Woods, Walt De Treux and Janice Johnston is expected Saturday.

Lowe hit .265 with 16 homers and a career-high 89 RBIs last season for the Texas Rangers, who traded him to Washington on Dec. 22 for left-hander Robert Garcia.

Lowe had a $7.5 million salary last year and is eligible for arbitration again next offseason and for free agency after the 2026 World Series.

Teams and players split the eight previous hearings, and the nine total matches the fewest since 2021.

Among 169 players eligible for arbitration after the tender deadline on Nov. 22, only 17 were headed to hearings after the Jan. 9 exchange of figures.

Clubs defeated St. Louis outfielder/infielder Brendan Donovan ($2.85 million instead of $3.3 million), New York Yankees reliever Mark Leiter Jr. ($2.05 million instead of $2.5 million) and Pittsburgh pitchers Dennis Santana ($1.4 million instead of $2.1 million) and Johan Oviedo ($850,000 instead of $1.15 million).

The winners were Los Angeles Angels infielder Luis Rengifo ($5.95 million instead of $5.8 million), Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar ($2.95 million instead of $2.45 million), Cardinals pitcher Andre Pallante ($2.1 million instead of $1,925,000) and Angels outfielder Mickey Moniak ($2 million instead of $1.5 million).

