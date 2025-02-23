Mets infielder Nick Madrigal dislocates non-throwing shoulder in spring game against Nationals

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — New York Mets infielder Nick Madrigal dislocated his non-throwing shoulder Sunday in a spring…

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — New York Mets infielder Nick Madrigal dislocated his non-throwing shoulder Sunday in a spring training game against the Washington Nationals.

Madrigal is fighting for a roster spot with the Mets, and it’s unclear how much time he’ll miss after the injury to his left shoulder. The 27-year-old was playing shortstop and charged a grounder up the middle, firing to first base before falling to the grass.

He’ll undergo an MRI to determine the extent of the injury, according to MLB.com.

Madrigal was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 amateur draft and has played five seasons in the big leagues with the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs. He signed a one-year deal with the Mets in January after being non-tendered by the Cubs.

