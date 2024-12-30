Nationals agree with Josh Bell on a 1-year, $6M contract, AP source says

Josh Bell returns to Washington after spending the 2021 season and bulk of 2022 there. He was sent to San Diego with Juan Soto at the deadline in ’22

Arizona Diamondbacks' Josh Bell during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) Arizona Diamondbacks' Josh Bell during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) The Washington Nationals have agreed to terms with first baseman Josh Bell on a one-year contract worth $6 million according to a person familiar with negotiations.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity late Sunday because the deal was subject to a successful physical.

Bell returns to Washington after spending the 2021 season and bulk of 2022 there. He was sent to San Diego with Juan Soto at the deadline in ’22

Now 32, Bell played for Cleveland, Miami and Arizona the past two seasons. He is veteran of 1,159 Major League Baseball games, and in the regular season, he is hitting .258 with 171 home runs and 613 RBIs.

MLB Network was first to report the contract.

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report.

